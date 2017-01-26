For the first time since 2009, Venus Williams is in the final of a Grand Slam tournament. On Wednesday, Williams beat her opponent, CoCo Vandeweghe, in the Australian Open semi-finals — and even made history doing so. At 36, she is the oldest finalist in the tournament's singles matches. It's no wonder, then, that she had such a perfect reaction. Take a look at a clip of her reaction to winning (or as we call it, your antidote for a bad day).
I love Venus Williams' unbridled joy at reaching another grand slam final — her 1st in 8 years — at age 36 pic.twitter.com/YmLapywyo0— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) January 26, 2017
"Oh, my gosh, it means so much, mostly because she played so well," Williams told ESPN of her opponent. "That moment was just joy." And if that wasn't enough to make your day, her win will advance her to playing in the finals against her sister, Serena. "A total inspiration," Serena said of her sister during an on-court interview. "My big sister, she's basically my world and my life. I was so happy for her, really. For us both to be in the final is the biggest dream come true for us." The final will air on Saturday, and we're pretty psyched that either way, a Williams sister will be winning the tournament.
Advertisement