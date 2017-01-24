This Unexpected Eyeliner Trend Is About To Blow Up Big Time

There once was a time where we wouldn’t dare put anything under our eyes except concealer, for fear of drawing attention to whatever else was under there. (See: fine lines, dark circles, and puffiness.) But we’ve gotten bolder since then, which is why we’re more than ready to embrace the dotted eyeliner trend, as seen above. Seen on red carpets and runways alike, we consulted our crystal balls, and all signs point to this unorthodox look being huge. Not convinced? We don’t blame you, but with a steady hand and the right tools, the dotted eye is surprisingly wearable. A single dot just beneath the lower lashline, like the one Emma Roberts wore to an event earlier this month, makes a mod statement that looks fresh, not overdone.