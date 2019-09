"We are here and around the world for a deep democracy that says we will not be quiet, we will not be controlled, we will work for a world in which all countries are connected," Gloria Steinem said in her speech in Washington today. "God may be in the details, but the goddess is in connections. We are at one with each other, we are looking at each other, not up. No more asking daddy. We are linked. We are not ranked. And this is a day that will change us forever because we are together. Each of us individually and collectively will never be the same again." Reading the words of a 19-year-old woman from Tennessee, Ashley Judd reminded everyone of how to reclaim the positive power of the word pussy: "Our pussies are for our pleasure. They are for birthing new generations of filthy, vulgar, nasty, proud, Christian, Muslim, Buddhist, Sikh, you name it, for new generations of nasty women." Or, here's how Janelle Monae put it: "It was woman that gave you Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It was woman that gave you Malcolm X. And according to the Bible, it was a woman that gave you Jesus. Don’t you ever forget it." We're marching against a government that has vowed to defund Planned Parenthood , thus making smaller our options for health care. We're marching in solidarity with all Americans who feel marginalised, traumatised, and unheard. By showing up in large numbers, they are asking our democratically elected officials to notice the will of the people before they make decisions. We are demonstrating that we contain multitudes and can turn out in numbers too large to ignore. Piers Morgan, please just watch our manifesto on why we march and maybe you'll understand once and for all. This isn't a march against someone or something. It's for women, and as the organisers have emphasised frequently, that means all women.