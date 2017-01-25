Finally! The WhatsApp Update We’ve All Been Waiting For…

Rejoice! You'll no longer need to wait until you have an internet connection to send messages on WhatsApp. Until now, WhatsApp for iOS would force users to wait until they had web access before they could send a message. But thanks to a new eagerly-awaited update for Apple iOS, WhatsApp will now put these messages in a queue and send them as soon as mobile signal returns. This will be handy for those of us (read: everyone) who are used to patchy signal while travelling on the train or Tube. No more desperately searching for a wifi hotspot before you can hit send on that crucial "running late" message. iPhone users can get access to this feature by installing the latest version of WhatsApp (2.17.1) on their devices. The feature has been available to Android users for a while, according to a forum on Apple discussion platform AskDifferent. Sending messages offline isn't the only new capability available in the iOS update. WhatsApp will now allow users to send up to 30 photos or videos at once, up from the previous limit of 10, reported The Sun. A new 'storage screen' will also make it more straightforward to free up space on your iPhone by deleting messages. Go to Settings > Data and Storage Usage > Storage Usage to find out how much space those never-ending friend and family group chats take up. You can then easily delete the content you don’t need and even get rid of specific types of files, such as videos, pictures, voice messages, documents, contacts and locations. Result.
