Man Who Leaked Jennifer Lawrence & Other Celebrities’ Nude Photos Just Got Sentenced

It looks like celebrities victimised by an iCloud hack in 2013 and 2014 are finally getting a little bit of closure. The incident led to numerous celebrities, including Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Upton, and Hope Solo, having nude photos leaked online. Today in Chicago, the man behind the hack, Edward Majerczyk, was sentenced to nine months in jail and ordered to pay $5,700 to an unnamed individual for "restitution for counselling services," according to the Associated Press. Last year, Majerczyk pleaded guilty to a count of "unauthorised access to a protected computer to obtain information." In a plea agreement, he had his case transferred to Chicago. He wasn't formally charged for posting the images online or attempting to sell them. Majerczyk, 29, is accused of masterminding a phishing scheme that illegally collected information from more than 300 email and online accounts from over 30 celebrities. In the case, Majerczyk claims that he "sent emails to his victims that appeared to have come from internet service providers seeking usernames and passwords." He used collected data to illegally access the private information. Attorneys on both sides agreed to the nine-month sentence. Majerczyk's charges carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison.
