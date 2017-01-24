We already know that twins don't have to look alike, but these fraternal biracial twins are proving that differences can be beyond adorable. Kalani and Jarani Dean are a set of 9-moth-old twins from Quincy in Illinois who each respectively take after their mother and their father. As People reports, Kalani inherited their mother's lighter complexion, while Jarani inherited their father's darker complexion and eyes. "We're chromosome twins," their mother, Whitney Meyer, wrote on a Facebook photo post of the two. "Kalani (on left) is light with blue eyes and Jarani (on right) is the darker one with brown eyes."
According to the BBC, this kind of situation is extremely rare. Interracial couples who are expecting twins have only about a 1 in 500 chance that their children will be born with different skin colors. “At first when they were born, I wanted to believe it but it’s so rare I didn’t think it’d happen to my twins," their mother told KHQA. "But sure enough they’re biracial twins!” She also shared with KHQA that Kalani "has lots of energy and is crawling," while Jarani "loves to eat and does not have any desire, yet, to crawl." (Same, Jarani.)
