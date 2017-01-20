I often times see people in recovery saying that they aspire to be "#strongnotskinny," so tonight I wanted to let y'all know that there are ways to achieve this goal that don't involve daily visits to the gym. I don't exercise, and no that doesn't mean I sit around all day doing nothing, it simply means that I find ways in my daily life to move around without making my life about when I am going to fit in my daily mandatory visit to the gym: but I still am so very strong. -Kicking my eating disorder's ass= strong -Reporting my sexual abuse despite the fact that a majority of women in America are still to this day harshly accused of lying about the thing that destroyed their ability to feel safety= strong -Deciding to wake up and love myself everyday= strong -Advocating against the illness that almost took my life= strong So the next time you are getting down on yourself because you chose extra fries over exercise, please remember that strength isn't only found in lifting weights and sometimes choosing the extra fries is exactly the kind of strength that will allow you to defeat your demons. #rollsarentjustforcinnamon

A photo posted by Kathleen?? (@fallingintoselflove) on Jan 18, 2017 at 6:02pm PST