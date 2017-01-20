By now, you already know that slipping into a tanning bed is one of the worst things you can do for your skin. Multiple studies have shown that tanning beds and outdoor tanning can lead to melanoma and other types of skin cancer. But studies and research are one thing, and seeing what tanning can do to the skin is another. Mag Murphy, a woman from Dublin, Ireland, knew all the risks that came with tanning — she just chose to ignore them. After finding precancerous cells on her face, however, she decided to document her treatment to show the results of feigning ignorance when it comes to tanning. According to Cosmopolitan U.K., Murphy created a Facebook page, Mag's Murphys Journey, to share her experience with Edudix, a topical cream that essentially burns away the precancerous cells. "I've spent over a decade living in Crete tanning myself to 'look good' thinking 'hey I'm brown I don't need high sun factor [SPF],'" she wrote in her first post. "I'm sharing this to try and raise awareness to sun damage and using high factor sun lotion. I heard all the warnings years ago and closed my eyes and ears to it all maybe someone will open their eyes to this if it's closer to home." Murphy decided to post daily selfies so that everyone could see Edudix's effects — and the pain she has to endure with each application. The process should take about a month. In the first photo, which is day three of her treatment, Murphy shows a little bit of redness.
By day 18, the photos show just how intense the treatment is. Murphy's face is red and peeling, though it's not as bad as days nine through 11, which Murphy described as "swollen," "itchy," and "burning." On day 15, she wrote: "My face burns so much I've felt like throwing up at times today." Murphy has received support from all over the world from those who are following her journey, with many applauding her for being so open and real about the pain she's enduring and the courage it takes to share the images of her treatment.
January 19 marked the last day of the Edudix treatment, but Murphy's skin has a long road ahead before it's fully recovered. She hopes that the photos act as a warning to those who just can't escape the allure of tanning beds and laying out in the sun.
