Everyone's favourite red-headed Spice Girl, Geri Horner (née Halliwell), welcomed a new baby yesterday. "Christian [Horner, her husband] and I are delighted to announce our baby boy was born this morning weighing 7lbs 8oz," she announced on Twitter. While this is the first child for the couple, who wed in 2015, this is Geri's second child. "Montague George Hector Horner arrived this morning, a beautiful little brother for Bluebell and Olivia," she said in an Instagram caption. The black and white photo featured an adorable little foot. As mama Geri mentioned, little Montague (soon to be nicknamed Monty, we hope) has two siblings: big sis Bluebell, from Geri's previous relationship with Sacha Gervasi, and Olivia, Christian's child with ex-partner Beverley Allen. The coolest part? The new baby also shares a birthday with Emma Bunton, a.k.a. Baby Spice, who just turned 41.
