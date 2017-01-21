Women's marches are taking place in 616 cities worldwide today in a show of solidarity, respect for our fundamental freedoms and human rights, and defiance against Donald Trump. The organisers of the Women's March On London have told us why they are calling on people to attend the UK's largest event, which begins at midday at the US Embassy on Grosvenor Square. Men have also told us why they will be joining today's Women's March On London. But if you can't make it to the capital today, women's marches are taking places in towns and cities all over the UK. The Women's Equality Party (WE) has helpfully compiled a list of meeting points and times, which you can check out below. It's not too late to get involved, and if you haven't had chance to create a poster yet, we definitely have you covered. If you have a disability and are unable to match today, the Disability March is encouraging you to show your solidarity online.
Edinburgh: WE will be meeting at 10am under a Women’s Equality Party banner outside Waverley steps
Shipley: WE will be meeting at 12pm at Market Square, Shipley BD18 3Q3
Leeds: WE will be meeting at 12 noon at Briggate
Bangor: WE meeting at 11:30am at College Road Bangor near The University’s Main Arts Building
Belfast: WE will be meeting at 3pm at City Hall
Cardiff: WE will be meeting at 12.30pm Cafe Nero on St John Street
Barnstaple: WE will be meeting at 12.30pm at the The Square (EX32 8LS)
Penzance: WE will be meeting at 12:30pm at Lloyd's Bank, Market Jew Street (TR18 2TN)
Lancaster: They will be meeting at 12pm at Dalton Square, LA1 9SE
Bristol: WE will be meeting at 10 am Thunderbolt Square (corner close to Prince and King Street) for 10.15 start in Queen Square
Liverpool: WE will be meeting at 1pm in St George’s Hall Plateau, St George’s Plateau, Liverpool L1 1JJ
Manchester: WE will be meeting at Albert Square, M2 7LU
Southampton: WE will be meeting at 1pm at the Bargate Monument
York: WE will be meeting at 12noon at St. Michael le Belfrey, High Petergate YO1 7EN
Edinburgh: WE will be meeting at 10am under a Women’s Equality Party banner outside Waverley steps
Shipley: WE will be meeting at 12pm at Market Square, Shipley BD18 3Q3
Leeds: WE will be meeting at 12 noon at Briggate
Bangor: WE meeting at 11:30am at College Road Bangor near The University’s Main Arts Building
Belfast: WE will be meeting at 3pm at City Hall
Cardiff: WE will be meeting at 12.30pm Cafe Nero on St John Street
Barnstaple: WE will be meeting at 12.30pm at the The Square (EX32 8LS)
Penzance: WE will be meeting at 12:30pm at Lloyd's Bank, Market Jew Street (TR18 2TN)
Lancaster: They will be meeting at 12pm at Dalton Square, LA1 9SE
Bristol: WE will be meeting at 10 am Thunderbolt Square (corner close to Prince and King Street) for 10.15 start in Queen Square
Liverpool: WE will be meeting at 1pm in St George’s Hall Plateau, St George’s Plateau, Liverpool L1 1JJ
Manchester: WE will be meeting at Albert Square, M2 7LU
Southampton: WE will be meeting at 1pm at the Bargate Monument
York: WE will be meeting at 12noon at St. Michael le Belfrey, High Petergate YO1 7EN
Advertisement