It might be called the Women's March but men are welcome, encouraged even, to join in with the events taking place around the world this Saturday, the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration.
The marches (aside from the main event in Washington D.C., there are currently 616 planned across the globe) are not positioning themselves as anti-Trump marches but rather pro-women's rights, following a presidential campaign filled with misogynistic rhetoric.
However, with insults and threats not only being directed towards women but also immigrants, Muslims, those who identify as LGBTQ, people with disabilities and other minorities, many people find themselves looking for an outlet to express themselves in the face of international concern; a place to call on those in power to honour equality, human rights and justice.
Here, 8 men tell Refinery29 UK why they will be spending this Saturday at the Women's March on London.