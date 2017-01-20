Later, a Sky News representative said, "In his capacity as presenter, Stephen was playing devil’s advocate during a discussion of the controversial findings of the Fawcett report. He was not reflecting a personal view." While that may be true for what happened on-air, it doesn't explain why Dixon felt the need to defend his views on social media after the broadcast. Sam Smethers, chief executive of the Fawcett Society, reiterated the importance of reporting sexual assault and putting the responsibility where it belonged: "The only person responsible if a woman is attacked is her attacker," Smethers said. "We need a media that reports violence against women and girls responsibly, not one where they just reinforce these hostile attitudes. It is this kind of thing that can deter women from reporting attacks and can let men feel they can act with impunity."