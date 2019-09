The Incredible Anti-Trump Banners On London’s Bridges

The campaigners said they were "dropping banners off bridges around the world, pledging hope for the future and to take a stand against the rise of the far right,” reported The Independent. Nona Hurkmans, from Bridges not Walls, said in a statement: "On Trump's inauguration day, we're taking action to show our support for groups under attack – here in the UK, across Europe and in the USA – and to reject the rise of a dangerous and divisive far right politics. "We won't let the politics of hate peddled by the likes of Donald Trump take hold.” More British anti-Trump protests are also planned for this afternoon to coincide with his inauguration ceremony. The #StandUpToTrump protests, which are supported by more than 50 MPs, were organised by the campaign group Stand Up To Racism . They are expected to take place in more than 20 towns, including outside the American embassy in London, and in big cities including Edinburgh, Cardiff, Birmingham, Leeds and Manchester. “The effects of a Trump presidency is set to be felt all over the world as racism, sexism, homophobia and bigotry is normalised through the voice of one of the most powerful and visible figures in the world, and progress on C02 emissions targets dashed as one of the world's largest emitters refuses to accept there is a problem," the group said in a statement. “Activists in the US have called protests for the day of his inauguration – we stand in solidarity with them.” Friday afternoon is always a doss – why not join them?