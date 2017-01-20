The Incredible Anti-Trump Banners On London’s Bridges

Today is the day: Donald Trump really is about to become the 45th president of the United States. As Londoners and people around the world gear up for tomorrow's Women's March, another global group of protesters are making their concerns heard on this historic day. Campaigners Bridges Not Walls have dropped banners from major bridges across the UK with "messages of solidarity and defiance", referencing Trump's desire to build a wall along the US-Mexico border. The catchphrase is a nod to Trump's election opponent Hillary Clinton, who called on people to vote for an America where people "build bridges not walls". In London, they dropped a 25-metre banner reading "Bridges Not Walls" from Tower Bridge soon after sunrise this morning. Protestors also held up pink signs saying “Act Now!” and a speedboat with a black flag reading "build bridges not walls" crossed the River Thames, reported The Independent. Banners have also popped up on nine other bridges in the capital, including London Bridge, Waterloo Bridge and Westminster Bridge. On Westminster Bridge, next to Parliament, the banners are being used to show solidarity with migrants. "Migrants welcome here" and "Migration is older than language", the banners read.
'migrants welcome here' on #westminsterbridge #bridgesnotwalls pic.twitter.com/USaTeuIAhI— Matthew Butcher (@matthew1butcher) January 20, 2017
Bridges Not Walls protesters have also taken to other cities around the UK, such as Watford and Brighton, with the Brighton MP Caroline Lucas showing her support and tweeting in solidarity.
Glad to join @lgsmigrants with #BridgesNotWalls banner in #Brighton - opposing hatred whipped up by #Trump & standing up for rights of all pic.twitter.com/9bwlQJJfnR— Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) January 20, 2017
The global movement also hit Paris, with the illuminated slogan "bridges not walls" appearing on bridges across the Seine early this morning. The hopeful message even found its way to the Nepalese capital Kathmandu.
...and this just happened! #bridgesnotwalls #PARIS pic.twitter.com/Om0590b8yW— Bridges Not Walls (@Bridgesnotwallz) January 20, 2017
The campaigners said they were "dropping banners off bridges around the world, pledging hope for the future and to take a stand against the rise of the far right,” reported The Independent. Nona Hurkmans, from Bridges not Walls, said in a statement: "On Trump's inauguration day, we're taking action to show our support for groups under attack – here in the UK, across Europe and in the USA – and to reject the rise of a dangerous and divisive far right politics. "We won't let the politics of hate peddled by the likes of Donald Trump take hold.” More British anti-Trump protests are also planned for this afternoon to coincide with his inauguration ceremony. The #StandUpToTrump protests, which are supported by more than 50 MPs, were organised by the campaign group Stand Up To Racism. They are expected to take place in more than 20 towns, including outside the American embassy in London, and in big cities including Edinburgh, Cardiff, Birmingham, Leeds and Manchester. “The effects of a Trump presidency is set to be felt all over the world as racism, sexism, homophobia and bigotry is normalised through the voice of one of the most powerful and visible figures in the world, and progress on C02 emissions targets dashed as one of the world's largest emitters refuses to accept there is a problem," the group said in a statement. “Activists in the US have called protests for the day of his inauguration – we stand in solidarity with them.” Friday afternoon is always a doss – why not join them?
