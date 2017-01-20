David Beckham To Appear On Desert Island Discs

Former England captain and everyone's eternal crush, David Beckham, will choose his favourite songs for a special episode of BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs next weekend. Beckham's episode will be part of the legendary radio show's 75th birthday celebrations. The show was first broadcast in 1942, making it one of the longest-running on Radio 4, and has hosted more than 3,000 inspirational guests who have been trailblazers in their fields. Beckham, 41, said he is "delighted to join Desert Island Discs for its 75th anniversary celebrations," the BBC reported. "Music has been a huge part of my – and my family's – life and it is a real pleasure to highlight that on such an iconic programme."
Kirsty Young, the show's dulcet-toned presenter since 2006, said having Beckham as a guest on the anniversary show was "the perfect gift". "His sporting legacy is of course extraordinary. And along with his charisma, cultural impact and humanitarian work, he is a modern man of many parts," she added. "He'll be a fascinating guest to welcome on to my little interview island." Tune in on Sunday 29th January to hear Beckham discuss his life, career and the tracks that made him. Will he pick the Spice Girls? True Steppers and Dane Bowers feat. Victoria Beckham? His son Cruz's Christmas single?
We're on tenterhooks.
