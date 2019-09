David Beckham To Appear On Desert Island Discs

Former England captain and everyone's eternal crush, David Beckham, will choose his favourite songs for a special episode of BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs next weekend. Beckham's episode will be part of the legendary radio show's 75th birthday celebrations. The show was first broadcast in 1942, making it one of the longest-running on Radio 4, and has hosted more than 3,000 inspirational guests who have been trailblazers in their fields. Beckham, 41, said he is "delighted to join Desert Island Discs for its 75th anniversary celebrations," the BBC reported . "Music has been a huge part of my – and my family's – life and it is a real pleasure to highlight that on such an iconic programme."