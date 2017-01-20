Donald Trump Got Gorillaz Making New Music After Six Years Of Silence

If you feel like you haven't heard anything from Gorillaz since you were in school, that's because they really haven't released new music in six years. But they've just managed to make themselves relevant again with a song inspired by the most topical lyrical theme of the moment: Donald Trump. The single's called "Hallelujah Money," and it features poet, musician, and composer Benjamin Clementine, Vice reports. He belts the melody in a creepy video that incorporates walking scarecrows, a killer clown, and people who look like KKK members but are actually part of the La Candelaria brotherhood, according to NME. "If this be the end, then so shall it be," Clementine says in a powerful spoken verse. "Until we say so, nothing will move / Ah, don't worry / It's not against our morals / It's legal tender / Touch, my friend / While the whole world / And whole beasts of nations desire power." "In these dark times, we all need someone to look up to," bassist Murdoc Niccals explained the song to Vice. "Me. That's why I'm giving you this new Gorillaz song, a lightning bolt of truth in a black night. You're welcome. Now piss on! The new album's not gonna write itself."
