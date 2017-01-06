Millie Bobby Brown Wore This £300 Kate Spade Dress & Now We Want It, Too

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown seems to be carefully adding to her fashion repertoire, one brand at a time. She may be new to the game, but she's already owning the red carpet; just check out this ankle-grazing, floral-and-lace Kate Spade gown for evidence. Clearly, as we gear up for awards season, Brown has no intention of slowing down. Last night, the 12-year-old actress was being way cooler than us by attending a W party in Los Angeles — and she did so in a dress she (once again) sourced from Kate Spade. What does a young starlet wear to rub shoulders with a who's-who of Hollywood, gathered in advance of this weekend's Golden Globes? A little black dress, bien sûr. But Brown wasn't going to stick to your humdrum, sleeveless, tea-length dress. Instead, her Kate Spade number featured a swing fit and sequined-fringe sleeves. In order to not out-sparkle her dress, Brown kept any further embellishment minimal — save for a gold nameplate necklace, the only other shimmer came courtesy of the glitter block heel on her Mary Janes, which are also Kate Spade. Now, it's not every day we take style cues from someone that much younger than us. But Brown's got a good eye for LBDs. In conclusion: Please excuse us while we go add this number to our shopping basket.
