Millie Bobby Brown Wore This £300 Kate Spade Dress & Now We Want It, Too

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown seems to be carefully adding to her fashion repertoire, one brand at a time. She may be new to the game, but she's already owning the red carpet; just check out this ankle-grazing, floral-and-lace Kate Spade gown for evidence. Clearly, as we gear up for awards season, Brown has no intention of slowing down. Last night, the 12-year-old actress was being way cooler than us by attending a W party in Los Angeles — and she did so in a dress she (once again) sourced from Kate Spade. What does a young starlet wear to rub shoulders with a who's-who of Hollywood, gathered in advance of this weekend's Golden Globes? A little black dress, bien sûr. But Brown wasn't going to stick to your humdrum, sleeveless, tea-length dress. Instead, her Kate Spade number featured a swing fit and sequined-fringe sleeves. In order to not out-sparkle her dress, Brown kept any further embellishment minimal — save for a gold nameplate necklace, the only other shimmer came courtesy of the glitter block heel on her Mary Janes, which are also Kate Spade . Now, it's not every day we take style cues from someone that much younger than us. But Brown's got a good eye for LBDs. In conclusion: Please excuse us while we go add this number to our shopping basket.