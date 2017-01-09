17 Suspects Arrested Over Kim Kardashian’s Paris Robbery

French police have detained 17 people suspected of being involved in Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery, the BBC reports. The reality star was tied up, locked in her hotel bathroom, and robbed of about $10.5 million (£8.7m) in jewellery in the 1 October attack. The suspects range in age from 23 to 73, though the majority are in their 50s. They were captured in co-ordinated raids around Paris, Rouen, and Nice. French police credited DNA left at the scene with connecting them to those arrested. DNA traces were found on both the material used to tie up Kardashian as well as a pendant dropped as they escaped the hotel. "One of the DNA samples matched an individual known to police for robbery and criminal offences," police told the BBC. They now have 96 hours to question the suspects, who were allegedly working to sell the jewels. We will continue to update this story as more details emerge.
