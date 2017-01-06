This Gadget Will Tell You Just How Drunk You Are

But Proof can do more than just tell you how drunk you currently are. It can also predict how drunk you'll be in the future, when you'll be sober and can alert you when your BAC hits a particular level. This could be useful if you need to know how long it'll take for you to be sober enough to drive home safely, removing the need to blow into a breathalyser or take a blood test. And if you're the sensible one in your friendship group, you can also befriend your loved ones on the app to make sure they're not overdoing it on the prosecco. Evan Strenk, CEO and cofounder of Milo Sensors, told Mashable the aim is to "empower people to make educated decision about alcohol". However, there's a risk that the device could be used by people (idiots) competing to see who can get the drunkest. Last year, Milo Sensors secured $100,000 in funding from the U.S. National Institutes of Health, and this year the company plans to launch a crowdfunding campaign to bring Proof to market. The question is: do we really want to know how much alcohol is sloshing around our bloodstreams? Sometimes ignorance is bliss.