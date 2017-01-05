Pret Has Added New Veggie & Vegan Options To Its Menu

Taking a hiatus from animal products for Veganuary? Cutting down on meat in 2017? Or just looking to add more plant-based goodness to your diet? Well, we've got some good news for you. Your go-to lunchtime spot, Pret, has added 15 colourful new veggie and vegan items to its menu, all of which will be available in stores from today. Hoorah! Not only has the chain expanded its meat-free menu, it has also announced plans to open a second permanent Veggie Pret in London in Spring. The precise location isn't yet known. It follows the huge success of the first branch, which opened last year as a pop-up on Broadwick Street and turned permanent in September due to popular demand. Here's what you can look forward to for lunch today and breakfast tomorrow. Race you to the cauliflower and chickpea dhal!
Veggie potsAfter proving popular at Veggie Pret, the chain is rolling out three veggie pots to branches across the U.K. Choose between the courgetti veggie pot (£2.25), the vegan rainbow veggie pot (£2.25) and the vegan Asian greens veggie pot (£2.49).
Advertisement
Soups and brothsPret is introducing three new vegan, dairy-free and gluten-free soups to its menu. Take your pick between spiced corn and quinoa (£3.45), greens and grains (£3.45), cauliflower and chickpea dhal (£3.45) and veggie miso (£1.99). Bone broth will also be available for carnivores.
Vegan breakfast potsThree new vegan pots will help you get your day off to a virtuous start if, once again, you've left your pre-made overnight oats in the fridge. Choose between the mango chia pot (£2.25), apple and pomegranate overnight oats (£1.99), or coconut porridge (£2.65), made with gluten-free oats, red quinoa and coconut milk to make it dairy-free.
Drinks
Pret has introduced a new shot to accompany its popular ginger and apple shot – the 'hot shot' (£1.99), a spicy blend of orange, turmeric, ginger and cayenne pepper, which will surely help to see off that annoying lingering cold. For hot drink lovers, from 24th January all coffees and hot chocolates will be available with coconut milk to make them dairy-free. Finally! There is also a new selection of teas, including matcha green (£1.70), turmeric tonic (£1.70) and rooibos cacao (£1.70), all of which are bound to make you feel holier than thou. After a lazy few weeks of mainlining Miniature Heroes on the sofa, we'll take all the help we can get.
Advertisement