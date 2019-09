Pret Has Added New Veggie & Vegan Options To Its Menu

Veggie pots

Taking a hiatus from animal products for Veganuary ? Cutting down on meat in 2017? Or just looking to add more plant-based goodness to your diet? Well, we've got some good news for you. Your go-to lunchtime spot, Pret, has added 15 colourful new veggie and vegan items to its menu, all of which will be available in stores from today. Hoorah! Not only has the chain expanded its meat-free menu, it has also announced plans to open a second permanent Veggie Pret in London in Spring. The precise location isn't yet known. It follows the huge success of the first branch, which opened last year as a pop-up on Broadwick Street and turned permanent in September due to popular demand. Here's what you can look forward to for lunch today and breakfast tomorrow. Race you to the cauliflower and chickpea dhal!After proving popular at Veggie Pret, the chain is rolling out three veggie pots to branches across the U.K. Choose between the courgetti veggie pot (£2.25), the vegan rainbow veggie pot (£2.25) and the vegan Asian greens veggie pot (£2.49).