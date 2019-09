This Teenager Takes First Impressions Very Seriously

You know those stories that your family breaks out every time a relative is visiting? The ones that you don’t actually remember from real life but you know so well that they have become part of your very fabric? This is destined to become one of those stories for a little girl named Carter, who was just born in Columbus, OH. Carter’s uncle, Grant, 18, takes first impressions very seriously, apparently, because according to BuzzFeed News , he dressed up in a suit and tie to go to the hospital and meet his niece for the very first time. When his 16-year-old sister Iris Kessler, from Pickerington, OH, tweeted about it,you better believe social media ate it up. Kessler tweeted, “my sister is about to have a baby and my brother showed up to the hospital in a suit because ‘first impressions matter.’” At the time of publication, Iris’ tweet had been retweeted nearly 60,000 times.