This Teenager Takes First Impressions Very Seriously

You know those stories that your family breaks out every time a relative is visiting? The ones that you don’t actually remember from real life but you know so well that they have become part of your very fabric? This is destined to become one of those stories for a little girl named Carter, who was just born in Columbus, OH. Carter’s uncle, Grant, 18, takes first impressions very seriously, apparently, because according to BuzzFeed News, he dressed up in a suit and tie to go to the hospital and meet his niece for the very first time. When his 16-year-old sister Iris Kessler, from Pickerington, OH, tweeted about it, you better believe social media ate it up. Kessler tweeted, “my sister is about to have a baby and my brother showed up to the hospital in a suit because ‘first impressions matter.’” At the time of publication, Iris’ tweet had been retweeted nearly 60,000 times.
my sister is about to have a baby and my brother showed up to the hospital in a suit because "first impressions matter" pic.twitter.com/KtNV4mvnDU— iris kessler (@Iris_Elisabeth_) January 3, 2017
“He’s always the type to show up to things dressed up, or bring a cake for no reason,” Kessler told BuzzFeed of her brother. Karen Kessler, Iris and Grant’s mom, chimed in, telling BuzzFeed that Grant was “extraordinarily excited, proud, and protective regarding the birth of his first niece. His dressing up was both a show of respect and a way to honour her arrival.”
HEY GUYS MEET MY NEW BEST FRIEND HER NAME IS CARTER!!!! pic.twitter.com/O3JoMi1fZY— iris kessler (@Iris_Elisabeth_) January 3, 2017
As for Grant, he’s trying to keep cool. “I can tell he’s kind of freaking out inside,” Iris told BuzzFeed News. “It’s pretty adorable.” This is one family that's starting the new year off right, that's for sure. As for us? We're just sitting back, feeling inspired.
