Mariah Carey Ditches Creative Director After NYE Disaster

Mariah Carey is bouncing back from her disastrous New Year's Eve performance the way any of us would: by moving on from her creative director.
Entertainment Tonight reports that there are a variety of reasons Carey is no longer working with Anthony Burrell, who choreographs and dances on her tours as well as serving in his managerial role. But, come on. We all know the reason. Yes, Carey was a shimmering, shooting star on a disaster night. And when Mimi looks bad, at least one head needed to roll. This had us thinking: What's the civilian equivalent of "parting ways with your creative director"? There are a few possibilities. Quitting drinking. Starting to cook at home. Dating someone new. Most likely, it's a combination of the three. So it's official. Iconic queen Mimi has ushered in a new phrase. Next time you show up hungover at your office, tell your boss you're sorry but you're firing your creative director and it'll be better next time. That should probably work the first half-dozen times, depending on your boss' tolerance for Mariah Carey-related excuses.
Entertainment Tonight reports that there are a variety of reasons Carey is no longer working with Anthony Burrell, who choreographs and dances on her tours as well as serving in his managerial role. But, come on. We all know the reason. Yes, Carey was a shimmering, shooting star on a disaster night. And when Mimi looks bad, at least one head needed to roll. This had us thinking: What's the civilian equivalent of "parting ways with your creative director"? There are a few possibilities. Quitting drinking. Starting to cook at home. Dating someone new. Most likely, it's a combination of the three. So it's official. Iconic queen Mimi has ushered in a new phrase. Next time you show up hungover at your office, tell your boss you're sorry but you're firing your creative director and it'll be better next time. That should probably work the first half-dozen times, depending on your boss' tolerance for Mariah Carey-related excuses.
Advertisement