Mariah Carey’s Train-Wreck Performance Was The Send-Off 2016 Deserved

Update: Mariah Carey's spokesperson issued a statement to the Associated Press addressing her performance on New Year's Eve. "Unfortunately there was nothing she could do to continue with the performance given the circumstances," Nicole Perna said, addressing Carey's inability to continue singing during the telecast. This story was originally published on January 1, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. ET.
It's been repeated, with increasing intensity as the new year drew near, that 2016 was a garbage fire. Mariah Carey did us all a favour on Dick Clark's New Years Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2017 and gave it the send-off it deserved. Carey experienced major audio problems during her live TV performance when a vocal track didn't come in as expected during her performance of "Emotions." Carey also complained from the stage that she wasn't able to hear herself. Talking to Billboard, a source blamed the problems on a lack of rehearsal time before the performance, saying, "She didn't have the kind of time that she usually gets for her ‘Mariah-ness.'"
In this case, her "Mariah-ness" lead her to wander around the stage over the course of two songs, complaining to the live audience the entire time. Now, we all know portions of this show were pre-taped, if for no other reason than Camila Cabello appeared with Fifth Harmony. A note to all live television producers: always include Mariah Carey in the pre-tape and not the live show. Carey took to Twitter after the train wreck ended to offer these words of encouragement for us all as we head into 2017. "Shit happens. Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here's to making more headlines in 2017."
Shit happens ? Have a happy and healthy new year everybody!? Here's to making more headlines in 2017 ? pic.twitter.com/0Td8se57jr— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 1, 2017
