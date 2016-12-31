The show runners for Netflix's hit series The Crown have announced when we will finally see Princess Diana in the show.
According to People, the princess will be introduced towards the end of season three and will have a prominent role in the following seasons.
So now that we know when the Princess of the People will make her way to our screens, the biggest question is: Who will play her?
Diana, the 2013 biopic starring Naomi Watts, has been the most high-profile retelling of Lady Di's life. But now with The Crown we can assume the buzz surrounding the casting will be ever stronger.
So, let the wild speculation begin: Will they bring on board a British starlet like Emily Blunt, Felicity Jones, and Emma Watson? Or perhaps this will be the chance for a newcomer to shine?
The role of Princess Diana is, after all, one of the most coveted parts for British actresses.
We also wonder how the show will paint Diana's relationship with Prince Charles. And most importantly, how will the royal family react to the way to the portrayal?
So many questions and so much time between now and Season 3. Excuse us while we go and rewatch The Crown on a loop for the next couple of years.
