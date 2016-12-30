Elton John wasn't about to let George Michael's death pass without tribute. The 69-year-old singer paid a lovely tribute to his longtime friend and collaborator. John opened his Wednesday Las Vegas show with a stirring rendition of "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me."
John and Michael performed the song as a live duet in 1990, a recording which topped the charts in both the U.S. and U.K. The Daily Mail reports that the show was emotional even before the music started.
"I only wish George was here to sing it with me," John told the audience through tears.
Afterwards, he had to be consoled by a band member before the show could go on.
A memorable moment. Watch their original duet below.
