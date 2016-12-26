I came out to my parents as queer by leaving a book out about the treatment of homosexuals in Nazi Germany. There were no YouTube videos and the few queer magazines were high on the top shelf and certainly not stocked in 'family newsagents'. We had little daytime access to a sense of community so the burden of secrecy for a brilliantly successful young gay pop star would have been enormous. He had no role models, other now prominent gay icons were still claiming heterosexuality or perhaps bisexuality. Elton was still yet to marry Renate Blauel and there were the first faint, distant rumblings of a suspected 'gay plague'. Rock Hudson had yet to reveal his status or his sexuality. It was a time in which Liberace still held firm the showbiz pretence of being straight whilst dressed in fabulous rhinestones from head to foot.



This was pre-transition for me and I was an incredibly feminine target for the lads on a 'drink night', still swigging lager but oddly wearing the same uniform as us: espadrilles, rolled up jeans or chinos but perhaps by now a stripy nautical top. I spent much of my life hiding, scared to be found out and scared about being beaten up. It was a daily worry. A life-fact that I had to plan and often weep for.



George Michael rode that wave of fame and closeted unhappiness brilliantly so much of the time, hiding his pain from us whilst producing great song after great song. We don't give him nearly enough credit for that. Only after an incident in a public toilet in America did he come out with utter disdain for the haters and homophobes with a track and video about police entrapment, a practice long used to criminalise gay men caught in the act of sex since the middle of the last century.



George was fragile – who among us isn’t? George made mistakes – who doesn’t? But George introduced us to sunshine, to happy dance, to cocktails and most importantly to a ballsy sense of freedom to a whole generation of queer folk tired of having to skirt round society trying to fit in. George gave us the right to proudly stick our fingers up at that and he did with a beautiful voice and an exquisite ability to write songs that still all know and still all sing.



The Club Tropicana video ends with all four: George, Andrew, Pepsi and Shirlie departing the sunshine villa dressed as cabin and flight crew. Epic.



