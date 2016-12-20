Margot Robbie Flashes Finger To Announce Her Marriage

Who needs a fancy announcement in the Sunday Times? If you want to tell the world all about your marital status, grab an iPhone, flex that ring finger, and snap away.
That's the route taken by new bride Margot Robbie. The Suicide Squad star confirmed reports that she'd wed British boyfriend Tom Ackerley by sharing an Instagram that shows her smooching her new husband and wagging her bejewelled ring finger. Message received.
Robbie and Ackerley were married in an intimate ceremony in her native Australia over the weekend. Little is known about the actual wedding details, though Robbie's brother and Ackerley's sisters are said to have been in attendance. As much as we'd love to find out that Robbie took a bat to the wedding cake Harley Quinn-style, that's probably not what happened.
What do we know? The couple reportedly met during the filming of 2015's Suite Française. If this photo is anything to go by, they're also madly in love. Nobody tell the Joker.
