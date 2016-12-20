Margot Robbie Flashes Finger To Announce Her Marriage

Robbie and Ackerley were married in an intimate ceremony in her native Australia over the weekend. Little is known about the actual wedding details, though Robbie's brother and Ackerley's sisters are said to have been in attendance. As much as we'd love to find out that Robbie took a bat to the wedding cake Harley Quinn-style, that's probably not what happened.



What do we know? The couple reportedly met during the filming of 2015's Suite Française. If this photo is anything to go by, they're also madly in love. Nobody tell the Joker.



