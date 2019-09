The stylist actually scoops the Nutella right out of the jar and onto her hair. He then drizzles the condensed milk on top. When it's all done, it comes out a shade of light cocoa.In another clip from the salon, a woman's blonde hair is turned into a shade of caramel.But not everyone's ready to drink the Kool-Aid on Nutella hair dye just yet. As Stylecaster noted, other food, including Kool-Aid, can be used to dye hair, too — but it's temporary, not permanent.So how long does the hazelnut spread dye actually last? In an interview with Metro.co.uk , stylist Abed says, "It depends on the hair.""If you want a light caramel colour, it can last around two or three weeks," he said, "but if you want it darker and are willing to leave the chocolate on longer, it will last longer."Abed also explained that Nutella doesn't just dye your hair, but conditions it and "makes it more shiny." Yummier, too, we imagine.