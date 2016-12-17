A charity single recorded in honour of late MP Jo Cox is competing for this year's coveted Christmas Number One spot.
Credited to Friends of Jo Cox, the single features KT Tunstall, Kaiser Chiefs' Ricky Wilson, David Gray, Steve Harley and MP4, a band featuring four currently-serving Members of Parliament.
The single, a cover of The Rolling Stones' "You Can't Always Get What You Want," also features "multiple singers and choirs, reflecting a message of togetherness." It will raise money for the Jo Cox Foundation which was established after her death.
The Rolling Stones have waived their usual songwriting royalties so that more money can be given to the foundation. Prime Minister Theresa May endorsed the charity single in the House of Commons earlier this week.
The Official Charts Company reports that after 24 hours, the single sits in ninth place in the race for Christmas Number One. The race is currently led by another charity single, a cover of Mike & The Mechanics' "The Living Years" recorded by London Hospices Choir.
Singles by rising star Rag'N'Bone Man ("Human"), Little Mix ("Touch"), former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson ("Just Hold On") and X Factor winner Matt Terry ("When Christmas Comes Around") are also in the running. This year's Christmas Number One will be announced on Friday the 23rd of December.
Cox, the Labour MP for Batley and Spen, was fatally stabbed and shot as she got out of her car in Birstall, West Yorkshire, on the 16th of June. She was making her way to her MP's constituency surgery at the time. A man has since been found guilty of her murder and been jailed for life.
Listen to the Jo Cox charity single below.
