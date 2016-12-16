Meet Yemen's First Female Rapper

Amani Yahya, Yemen's first female rapper, is using her rhythm to spotlight the crises faced by the women of her war-torn country. Despite the outcries trying silence her, Yahya is still dedicated to giving a voice to the young girls left behind, many of whom are the victims of child marriage and sexual abuse. Yahya isn't just rapping for them; she's using her voice as a platform to spread awareness of gender inequalities, spinning her rhymes in English to make sure they're accessible across national boundaries.



Unsurprisingly, her trail-blazing art has ignited some serious backlash, both in the form of death threats and looming government censorship that seeks to severely limit women's political influence. She's not intimidated, though, and is fuelled by the relentless positivity of the women refugees she's met along her own journey. She only has a few words for her critics, defiantly assuring them: "I won't stop. Deal with it."



Watch the video above to learn more about Yahya's fearless advocacy for women's expression and equality.