John Mayer Tweets, Deletes, Tweets, Deletes, Taylor Swift Birthday Shade

Only pop culture obsessives with abnormally long memories or a head for the romantic vagaries of Taylor Swift will remember her three-month relationship with John Mayer. This wasn't Hiddleswift—Mayer is still missing his High Rise—but it did spawn at least one song.
One person who remembers is apparently John Mayer. That makes sense, he only lived through the damn thing. That's one explanation for his frankly bizarre series of tweet-and-deletes around Swift's birthday.
ET notes that the guitarist sent the following tweet before hurriedly deleting it.
One person who remembers is apparently John Mayer. That makes sense, he only lived through the damn thing. That's one explanation for his frankly bizarre series of tweet-and-deletes around Swift's birthday.
ET notes that the guitarist sent the following tweet before hurriedly deleting it.
Uh. John Mayer just tweeted and deleted this. But thank God for screenshots 😁 #HappyBirthdayTaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/VPUqCX8eJ1— Katie Krause (@Katie_Krause) December 14, 2016
Then he tweeted this, which was meant maybe to clarify. Is he saying he's not shading Swift? Or that he deserves to be come at? Or that people shouldn't shade him?
"NOPE. No. Nuh-uh. People I am 39. I am deleting those tweets. Come right at me for doing so. Absolutely no shade."
But then he deleted that one too. John, man, what?
But then he realised he shouldn't delete that, so he posted another tweet with a screenshot of the second tweet he had deleted.
"NOPE. No. Nuh-uh. People I am 39. I am deleting those tweets. Come right at me for doing so. Absolutely no shade."
But then he deleted that one too. John, man, what?
But then he realised he shouldn't delete that, so he posted another tweet with a screenshot of the second tweet he had deleted.
Advertisement
Looks like I shouldn’t have deleted this tweet… pic.twitter.com/ujWhDkMY2H— John Mayer (@JohnMayer) December 14, 2016
Our heads are hurting. Who knows what he meant. Pornhub, however, offers some helpful commentary.
Thanks, pornography.
Advertisement