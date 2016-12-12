This Video Lets You Relive 2016's Most Memorable Viral Moments

What do you do when you have access to the creators behind the most viral moments of 2016? You bring them together and make one hell of an amazing video compiling the year's biggest trends.
That's what YouTube does with its annual, aptly named Rewind video. It has its own original stars — including Ingrid Nilsen and Gigi Gorgeous, as well as Hollywood heavyweights such as The Rock — twerk, nae-nae, and carpool karaoke their way through almost six minutes of viral madness.
This year's Rewind video touches on the moments that defined 2016. Damn Daniel is back at it again in his white Vans, and James Corden is behind the wheel. There are nods to rainbow bagels, the mannequin challenge that froze the world, and Queen B in her yellow dress. And you'll see unmistakable references to Sia, Pokémon Go, Game of Thrones, and Kanye.
Watch all the viral action go, below. 2017 has a lot to live up to.
