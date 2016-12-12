Relationships and sound mental health are what really make us happy, rather than money, according to new extensive research.
A landmark study by the London School of Economics (LSE) pulled together findings from several international surveys focused on the causes of happiness and unhappiness. In total, responses from 200,000 people were used to compile the study's findings, the BBC reports.
The study found that doubling a person's pay saw their happiness increase by less than 0.2 on a scale of one to 10. However, having a partner saw their happiness rise by 0.6 on the same scale. Depression and anxiety saw a 0.7 reduction in happiness and losing a partner was also accompanied by a happiness dip.
Former government adviser Professor Richard Layard, who co-authored the study, said in response to its findings: "This evidence demands a new role for the state – not ‘wealth creation’ but ‘wellbeing creation'.
"In the past, the state has successively taken on poverty, unemployment, education and physical health. But equally important now are domestic violence, alcoholism, depression and anxiety conditions, alienated youth, exam mania and much else. These should become centre stage.”
Professor Layard also told The Guardian: “Tackling depression and anxiety would be four times as effective as tackling poverty. It would also pay for itself."
A landmark study by the London School of Economics (LSE) pulled together findings from several international surveys focused on the causes of happiness and unhappiness. In total, responses from 200,000 people were used to compile the study's findings, the BBC reports.
The study found that doubling a person's pay saw their happiness increase by less than 0.2 on a scale of one to 10. However, having a partner saw their happiness rise by 0.6 on the same scale. Depression and anxiety saw a 0.7 reduction in happiness and losing a partner was also accompanied by a happiness dip.
Former government adviser Professor Richard Layard, who co-authored the study, said in response to its findings: "This evidence demands a new role for the state – not ‘wealth creation’ but ‘wellbeing creation'.
"In the past, the state has successively taken on poverty, unemployment, education and physical health. But equally important now are domestic violence, alcoholism, depression and anxiety conditions, alienated youth, exam mania and much else. These should become centre stage.”
Professor Layard also told The Guardian: “Tackling depression and anxiety would be four times as effective as tackling poverty. It would also pay for itself."
Advertisement