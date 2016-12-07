Hey '90s kids! Your dreams may finally be coming true, if you believe one eagle-eyed Twitter user. Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, otherwise known as the original pop princesses, could be teaming up for a duet, and our hearts are exploding.
Britney and Christina, who famously first met as Mouseketeers during their run on The New Mickey Mouse Club, were the subjects of many heated late'90s and early '00s debates about who reigned supreme in the pop universe. Each side had their arguments, but both ladies have always had a signature sound and style, cementing their status as true pop music icons.
Britney is currently riding the success of her ninth studio album, Glory, and Christina hasn't released an album since 2012's Lotus, but one very interesting rumour is circulating that Christina might be teaming up with Britney on a remix of her song "Do You Wanna Come Over."
Per a screen shot taken by Twitter user @TheChristinaVIP on music licensing website APRA (Australasian Performing Right Association), Britney and Christina are listed as singers on the track.
Britney and Christina, who famously first met as Mouseketeers during their run on The New Mickey Mouse Club, were the subjects of many heated late'90s and early '00s debates about who reigned supreme in the pop universe. Each side had their arguments, but both ladies have always had a signature sound and style, cementing their status as true pop music icons.
Britney is currently riding the success of her ninth studio album, Glory, and Christina hasn't released an album since 2012's Lotus, but one very interesting rumour is circulating that Christina might be teaming up with Britney on a remix of her song "Do You Wanna Come Over."
Per a screen shot taken by Twitter user @TheChristinaVIP on music licensing website APRA (Australasian Performing Right Association), Britney and Christina are listed as singers on the track.
Advertisement
Here's a conversation starter. Not sure what this means but it certainly made me say WTF?! What are you up to @Xtina? pic.twitter.com/eDCu72Y6UY— Christina Aguilera (@TheChristinaVIP) December 7, 2016
Of course, it doesn't necessarily mean the two are recording the song together, as pointed out. It simply could mean Christina sampled the track or was given the song but passed on it before Britney took it for her album.
It was registered today. No idea what it means. Could have been a reject from her album, it could have been sampled. Doesn't mean a collab. https://t.co/IUpBCsinXT— Christina Aguilera (@TheChristinaVIP) December 7, 2016
So, it's a bit too early to get our hopes up just yet for the collaboration of the century...but we can dare to dream, can't we? The two women have never recorded a song together, but did perform together onstage at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards (surely you remember that performance...right?) alongside Madonna and Missy Elliott.
Christina also nailed an impression of Britney singing "This Little Piggy" during a round of Wheel of Musical Impressions with Jimmy Fallon back in 2015, so it's really only due time that these two powerhouses record a song together. '90s kids around the world would live for it.
Christina also nailed an impression of Britney singing "This Little Piggy" during a round of Wheel of Musical Impressions with Jimmy Fallon back in 2015, so it's really only due time that these two powerhouses record a song together. '90s kids around the world would live for it.
Advertisement