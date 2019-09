Hey '90s kids! Your dreams may finally be coming true, if you believe one eagle-eyed Twitter user. Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera , otherwise known as the original pop princesses, could be teaming up for a duet, and our hearts are exploding.Britney and Christina, who famously first met as Mouseketeers during their run on The New Mickey Mouse Club, were the subjects of many heated late'90s and early '00s debates about who reigned supreme in the pop universe. Each side had their arguments, but both ladies have always had a signature sound and style, cementing their status as true pop music icons.Britney is currently riding the success of her ninth studio album, Glory, and Christina hasn't released an album since 2012's Lotus, but one very interesting rumour is circulating that Christina might be teaming up with Britney on a remix of her song "Do You Wanna Come Over."Per a screen shot taken by Twitter user @TheChristinaVIP on music licensing website APRA (Australasian Performing Right Association), Britney and Christina are listed as singers on the track.