Sia and husband Erik Lang are separating after two years of marriage. The singer, whose full name is Sia Furler, and Lang married after a two-month courtship in 2014. They don't have any children."After much soul searching and consideration, we have made the decision to separate as a couple," the pair told ET in a statement. "We are, however, dedicated to remaining friends. There will be no further comment."The news comes just a day after Sia's This is Acting was nominated for two Grammys . She also received a nomination for the song she wrote for Zootopia, "Try Everything." Sia is a famously reclusive figure, doing even her international press and conference tour in an oversized wig. Her separation from Lang will seemingly be conducted in the same way.