BBC Radio 5 Live is to "report the news through the eyes of women around the world" this Thursday.
The station said in a press statement that it is aiming to feature contributions from 100 female voices on the 8th of December as part of the BBC's 100 Women Season, which has been investigating gender issues globally.
BBC Radio 5 Live will still feature its usual male presenters and contributors, but the station said its "aim will be to tell news stories from a female perspective with every effort made to ensure those contributing – such as reporters, programme guests and callers – are female."
The station also said that by featuring so many new female voices on air this Thursday, it hopes to expand its pool of regular female contributors for the future.
Rozina Breen, head of news at BBC Radio 5 Live, described Thursday's female-led news coverage as a "bold idea that has come about because we recognise women are under-represented in the media and we want to do something both positive and practical about it."
She added: “Gender inequality in news reporting is an industry-wide problem across the news media. It won't be addressed in one day but this gives us a clear aim and is part of range of activities we are doing to better ensure our output is representative of the whole population."
As part of the day's programming, the U.K.'s youngest and oldest MPs – Mhairi Black and Ann Clwyd – will discuss what life in parliament is like for women.
Other female voices set to appear on air during the day include singer Martha Wainwright, Oranges Are Not the Only Fruit author Jeanette Winterson and a Chicago mother who has become an anti-gun campaigner in the wake of her son’s murder.
