The 2017 Grammy nominations were announced today, and like with all award shows there are slays, snubs, surprises and lots of Beyoncé.
The Slays
Yes, Beyoncé has made history, again. The iconic singer and performer has been nominated for nine Grammy awards this year, which means she has been nominated 62 times, more than any other woman in the history of the show. The New York Times points out that if she takes home eight of those nine nominations this year, (which isn't out of the question after the undeniable success of Lemonade) she would beat blue grass artist Alison Krauss' current record of 28 Grammy awards.
Other potential big winners are Drake, Rihanna, and Kanye West who each have been nominated for eight awards. Chance The Rapper follows his contemporaries with seven nominations. And, of course, Adele is nominated for Song of The Year, Record of The Year, and Album of The Year, where she will be neck-to-neck with Bey herself. Justin Bieber also found himself with four nominations including Album of The Year and Pop Album of The Year.
The Snubs
Can Rihanna and Kanye West both slay and be the victim of snubbing? Yes they can. Although both artists were nominated for a hefty amount of awards, neither of them were able to break into Album or Song of The Year, two of the most sought after nominations. Fans are pretty pissed that Riri has been hardcore shaded by the show. And given the social relevance of The Life of Pablo, it definitely warranted an Album of The Year nom, too. Instead, he is once again boxed into the urban and rap categories.
The Surprises
Is D.R.A.M's "Broccoli" really nominated alongside Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé's "Freedom" and Kanye's "Ultralight Beam?" This has to be a joke. Amy Schumer also garnered two nominations for a live performance and her audiobook. The Best Rock Album category is also a blast from the past featuring Weezer, Panic! At The Disco, and Blink-182.
Below are more highlights, but you can check out the full list of nominees here.
The Slays
Yes, Beyoncé has made history, again. The iconic singer and performer has been nominated for nine Grammy awards this year, which means she has been nominated 62 times, more than any other woman in the history of the show. The New York Times points out that if she takes home eight of those nine nominations this year, (which isn't out of the question after the undeniable success of Lemonade) she would beat blue grass artist Alison Krauss' current record of 28 Grammy awards.
Other potential big winners are Drake, Rihanna, and Kanye West who each have been nominated for eight awards. Chance The Rapper follows his contemporaries with seven nominations. And, of course, Adele is nominated for Song of The Year, Record of The Year, and Album of The Year, where she will be neck-to-neck with Bey herself. Justin Bieber also found himself with four nominations including Album of The Year and Pop Album of The Year.
The Snubs
Can Rihanna and Kanye West both slay and be the victim of snubbing? Yes they can. Although both artists were nominated for a hefty amount of awards, neither of them were able to break into Album or Song of The Year, two of the most sought after nominations. Fans are pretty pissed that Riri has been hardcore shaded by the show. And given the social relevance of The Life of Pablo, it definitely warranted an Album of The Year nom, too. Instead, he is once again boxed into the urban and rap categories.
The Surprises
Is D.R.A.M's "Broccoli" really nominated alongside Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé's "Freedom" and Kanye's "Ultralight Beam?" This has to be a joke. Amy Schumer also garnered two nominations for a live performance and her audiobook. The Best Rock Album category is also a blast from the past featuring Weezer, Panic! At The Disco, and Blink-182.
Below are more highlights, but you can check out the full list of nominees here.
Advertisement
Album Of The Year:
25 — Adele
Lemonade — Beyoncé
Purpose — Justin Bieber
Views — Drake
A Sailor’s Guide To Earth — Sturgill Simpson
Record Of The Year:
“Hello” — Adele
“Formation” — Beyoncé
“7 Years” — Lukas Graham
“Work” — Rihanna Featuring Drake
“Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots
Song Of The Year:
“Formation” — Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (performed by: Beyoncé)
“Hello” — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (performed by: Adele)
“I Took A Pill In Ibiza” — Mike Posner, songwriter (performed by: Mike Posner)
“Love Yourself” — Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (performed by: Justin Bieber)
“7 Years” — Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp, songwriters (performed by: Lukas Graham)
25 — Adele
Lemonade — Beyoncé
Purpose — Justin Bieber
Views — Drake
A Sailor’s Guide To Earth — Sturgill Simpson
Record Of The Year:
“Hello” — Adele
“Formation” — Beyoncé
“7 Years” — Lukas Graham
“Work” — Rihanna Featuring Drake
“Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots
Song Of The Year:
“Formation” — Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (performed by: Beyoncé)
“Hello” — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (performed by: Adele)
“I Took A Pill In Ibiza” — Mike Posner, songwriter (performed by: Mike Posner)
“Love Yourself” — Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (performed by: Justin Bieber)
“7 Years” — Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp, songwriters (performed by: Lukas Graham)
Best New Artist:
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Chance The Rapper
Maren Morris
Anderson .Paak
Best Pop Vocal Album:
25 — Adele
Purpose — Justin Bieber
Dangerous Woman — Ariana Grande
Confident — Demi Lovato
This Is Acting — Sia
Best Dance/Electric Album:
Skin — Flume
Electronica 1: The Time Machine — Jean-Michel Jarre
Epoch — Tycho
Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future — Underworld
Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII — Louie Vega
Best Rock Album:
California — Blink-182
Tell Me I’m Pretty — Cage The Elephant
Magma — Gojira
Death Of A Bachelor — Panic! At The Disco
Weezer — Weezer
Best Rap Album:
Coloring Book — Chance The Rapper
And The Anonymous Nobody — De La Soul
Major Key — DJ Khaled
Views — Drake
Blank Face — ScHoolboy Q
The Life Of Pablo — Kanye West
Best Alternative Music Album:
22, A Million — Bon Iver
Blackstar — David Bowie
The Hope Six Demolition Project — PJ Harvey
Post Pop Depression — Iggy Pop
A Moon Shaped Pool — Radiohead
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Chance The Rapper
Maren Morris
Anderson .Paak
Best Pop Vocal Album:
25 — Adele
Purpose — Justin Bieber
Dangerous Woman — Ariana Grande
Confident — Demi Lovato
This Is Acting — Sia
Best Dance/Electric Album:
Skin — Flume
Electronica 1: The Time Machine — Jean-Michel Jarre
Epoch — Tycho
Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future — Underworld
Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII — Louie Vega
Best Rock Album:
California — Blink-182
Tell Me I’m Pretty — Cage The Elephant
Magma — Gojira
Death Of A Bachelor — Panic! At The Disco
Weezer — Weezer
Best Rap Album:
Coloring Book — Chance The Rapper
And The Anonymous Nobody — De La Soul
Major Key — DJ Khaled
Views — Drake
Blank Face — ScHoolboy Q
The Life Of Pablo — Kanye West
Best Alternative Music Album:
22, A Million — Bon Iver
Blackstar — David Bowie
The Hope Six Demolition Project — PJ Harvey
Post Pop Depression — Iggy Pop
A Moon Shaped Pool — Radiohead
Best Urban Contemporary Album:
Lemonade — Beyoncé
Ology — Gallant
We Are King — KING
Malibu — Anderson .Paak
Anti — Rihanna
Best Rap Performance:
“No Problem” — Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
“Panda” —Desiigner
“Pop Style” — Drake Featuring The Throne
“All The Way Up” — Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared
“That Part” — ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West
Best Country Solo Performance:
“Love Can Go To Hell” — Brandy Clark
“Vice” — Miranda Lambert
“My Church” — Maren Morris
“Church Bells” — Carrie Underwood
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban
Best Music Film:
“Formation” — Beyoncé
“River” — Leon Bridges
“Up & Up” — Coldplay
“Gosh” — Jamie XX
“Upside Down & Inside Out” — OK Go
Lemonade — Beyoncé
Ology — Gallant
We Are King — KING
Malibu — Anderson .Paak
Anti — Rihanna
Best Rap Performance:
“No Problem” — Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
“Panda” —Desiigner
“Pop Style” — Drake Featuring The Throne
“All The Way Up” — Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared
“That Part” — ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West
Best Country Solo Performance:
“Love Can Go To Hell” — Brandy Clark
“Vice” — Miranda Lambert
“My Church” — Maren Morris
“Church Bells” — Carrie Underwood
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban
Best Music Film:
“Formation” — Beyoncé
“River” — Leon Bridges
“Up & Up” — Coldplay
“Gosh” — Jamie XX
“Upside Down & Inside Out” — OK Go
The Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday 12th February.
Advertisement