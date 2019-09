The 2017 Grammy nominations were announced today, and like with all award shows there are slays, snubs, surprises and lots of Beyoncé.Yes, Beyoncé has made history, again . The iconic singer and performer has been nominated for nine Grammy awards this year, which means she has been nominated 62 times, more than any other woman in the history of the show. The New York Times points out that if she takes home eight of those nine nominations this year, (which isn't out of the question after the undeniable success of Lemonade) she would beat blue grass artist Alison Krauss' current record of 28 Grammy awards.Other potential big winners are Drake, Rihanna, and Kanye West who each have been nominated for eight awards. Chance The Rapper follows his contemporaries with seven nominations. And, of course, Adele is nominated for Song of The Year, Record of The Year, and Album of The Year, where she will be neck-to-neck with Bey herself. Justin Bieber also found himself with four nominations including Album of The Year and Pop Album of The Year.Can Rihanna and Kanye West both slay and be the victim of snubbing? Yes they can. Although both artists were nominated for a hefty amount of awards, neither of them were able to break into Album or Song of The Year, two of the most sought after nominations. Fans are pretty pissed that Riri has been hardcore shaded by the show. And given the social relevance of The Life of Pablo, it definitely warranted an Album of The Year nom, too. Instead, he is once again boxed into the urban and rap categories.Is D.R.A.M's "Broccoli" really nominated alongside Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé's "Freedom" and Kanye's "Ultralight Beam?" This has to be a joke. Amy Schumer also garnered two nominations for a live performance and her audiobook. The Best Rock Album category is also a blast from the past featuring Weezer, Panic! At The Disco, and Blink-182.Below are more highlights, but you can check out the full list of nominees here