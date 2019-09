Only painting select, strategic nails — and then ignoring the rest — is a common beauty cheat, though few of us would admit to it. (Like only painting your big toenail that's visible in your peep-toe shoes.) If you can relate, the internet can now confirm you're far from alone.Twitter user @rileyelaine15 just publicly owned up to it on social media. As you can see in the post above, she got called out for painting a single fingernail to help it look camera-ready when holding a paper. The tweet has since gone viral.In an ongoing stream of cry-laughing emojis, thousands of commiserators have tagged their friends with "we would do this" comments. Others have posted flubs of their own. The truth is: This tweet is all of us.