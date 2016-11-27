An emotional Amber Heard urged women to speak up in a domestic violence public service announcement (PSA) released in honour of International Elimination of Violence Towards Women Day. In the two-minute spot, Heard addresses her own feelings, including a period of denial, after realising she was in an abusive relationship.
"I guess there is a lot of shame attached to that...label, of victim," Heard says. "It happens to so many women. When it happens in your home, behind closed doors [and] with someone you love, it’s not that straightforward. If a stranger did this — as it was pointed out to me — if a stranger did this, it would be a no-brainer."
She goes on to suggest that domestic violence survivors can start the process of protecting themselves by telling someone safe, calling it "choosing yourself."
"If I hadn’t had a few people that I really trust around me, a few women, a few friends," Heard says. "If I hadn’t had them around me, how different my life would be."
Watch her powerful, personal message, above.
If you are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Helpline on 0808 2000 247 for confidential support.
