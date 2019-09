An emotional Amber Heard urged women to speak up in a domestic violence public service announcement (PSA) released in honour of International Elimination of Violence Towards Women Day . In the two-minute spot, Heard addresses her own feelings, including a period of denial, after realising she was in an abusive relationship "I guess there is a lot of shame attached to that...label, of victim," Heard says. "It happens to so many women. When it happens in your home, behind closed doors [and] with someone you love, it’s not that straightforward. If a stranger did this — as it was pointed out to me — if a stranger did this, it would be a no-brainer."She goes on to suggest that domestic violence survivors can start the process of protecting themselves by telling someone safe, calling it "choosing yourself."