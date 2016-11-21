Deena Cortese from season 3 of Jersey Shore will be walking down the aisle soon, as Us Weekly reports. Cortese's partner, Christopher Buckner, proposed to her during a romantic excursion in Riviera Maya, Mexico. Cortese and Buckner have been together for five years and Buckner planned the proposal on their anniversary.
Snookie’s former friend has been gushing about her fiancé Christopher, their engagement, and her beautiful ring since he popped the question on November 18. Not that we blame her: The ring is pretty flawless. In one post, she wrote that she knew she would spend the rest of her life with Chris, but his proposal made it official.
Apparently Chris went all out to make the proposal one to remember. He even contacted her coworkers in advance to make sure that she had ample time to enjoy their surprise getaway.
Check out Deena's sweet Instagram posts below. Don't you just love when former reality stars still let you live vicariously through them on social media?
Snookie’s former friend has been gushing about her fiancé Christopher, their engagement, and her beautiful ring since he popped the question on November 18. Not that we blame her: The ring is pretty flawless. In one post, she wrote that she knew she would spend the rest of her life with Chris, but his proposal made it official.
Apparently Chris went all out to make the proposal one to remember. He even contacted her coworkers in advance to make sure that she had ample time to enjoy their surprise getaway.
Check out Deena's sweet Instagram posts below. Don't you just love when former reality stars still let you live vicariously through them on social media?
Advertisement
When you think your just going away for a night for your 5 year anniversary then find out your boyfriend made sure you have off from work but tells your friends at work to make it look like your still on the schedule then he surprises you with a weekend get away! Whatttt .. I can't believe he pulled this off!!! ❤️ I love you so much Christopher!!! @cbuckner_
I felt like the other pictures didn't show how beautiful the ring was.. The pic on the left was me a little after he proposed after I was finished happy sobbing lol Christopher did such an amazing job picking me out the perfect ring .. It fits my little hand perfectly .. This still all doesn't feel real!!! I love you @cbuckner_ this weekend has been so amazing so far ❤️
Advertisement