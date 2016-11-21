This Jersey Shore Star Just Got Engaged

Sesali Bowen
Photo: MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock
Deena Cortese from season 3 of Jersey Shore will be walking down the aisle soon, as Us Weekly reports. Cortese's partner, Christopher Buckner, proposed to her during a romantic excursion in Riviera Maya, Mexico. Cortese and Buckner have been together for five years and Buckner planned the proposal on their anniversary.

Snookie’s former friend has been gushing about her fiancé Christopher, their engagement, and her beautiful ring since he popped the question on November 18. Not that we blame her: The ring is pretty flawless. In one post, she wrote that she knew she would spend the rest of her life with Chris, but his proposal made it official.

Apparently Chris went all out to make the proposal one to remember. He even contacted her coworkers in advance to make sure that she had ample time to enjoy their surprise getaway.

Check out Deena's sweet Instagram posts below. Don't you just love when former reality stars still let you live vicariously through them on social media?
Private Dinner in the presidential suite ❤️

A photo posted by Deena (@deenanicolemtv) on

And this is why I love this resort ❤️ we go out and come back to this 😍

A photo posted by Deena (@deenanicolemtv) on

Photo: Chris Pizzello/AP/REX/Shutterstock

