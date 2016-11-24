Do reviews piss the girls off, I ask? “We’ve stopped reading reviews,” replies Jenny. “They’re usually patronising in some way and it influences the way you think about your music, when it shouldn’t. It’s someone who doesn’t know as much about your music as you, and at the end of the day, if you do what people want you to do you’ll only fail to please someone, so you should just try to please yourself.” Rosa agrees: “We do want people to like our music or find it interesting but I think it’s just important not to let that influence your process.”



That process is one that shifts every time, I’m told. “Most of the time one of us starts playing a loop, or plays some melody, and then we work out the rest,” says Jenny. “We like to change the process every time.” Their lyrics range over everything from baking cakes to having a dead cat. Sometimes this results in eclectic tracks that sound like three songs in one, they admit, but they still resent the label “experimental pop” – mostly because they think it sounds pretentious. “We don’t play objects,” jokes Rosa, “We’re not playing the radiator or a wine glass.”



On stage, it quickly becomes apparent how many instruments they do play, with the girls swapping keyboards, drums and guitar parts between them, sometimes even jumping onto the recorder. With just the two of them, it makes for a lot more work instrumentally – and then, of course, there’s the performance aspect. Let’s Eat Grandma are becoming well-known for their strange stage antics; playing pat-a-cake, lying on the floor, dancing in unison from behind their hair. It’s chaotic at times, but also a little bit creepy – if only because they’re so in sync.