Remember when Britney Spears was all, "I'm not a girl, not yet a woman"? Times have changed.
Now the pop star is throwing down at an orgy hosted in a mysterious mansion occupied by attractive millennials with roving hands. Is she into the Zayn lookalike with the Le Chiffre scar, or would she rather hook up with collaborator Tinashe? Why not both?
Spears and Tinashe rock frilly frocks and paw each other in the racy new video for "Slumber Party." The song's lyrics don't exactly leave much to the imagination, but we still weren't prepared to see Brit-Brit crawling across a dining room table and licking up milk like she's
Madonna in the "Express Yourself" video a cat.
Needless to say, we all need a cold shower.
Umm @britneyspears new video is SO hot... I need some water. 🔥 #slumberparty— Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) November 18, 2016
I don't know about you Miss Kitty, but I feel so much yummier. pic.twitter.com/yiz9SFdxS6— Ira Madison III (@ira) November 18, 2016
I've been turned straight. I'm shook. pic.twitter.com/B4V4aNMuMP— Ira Madison III (@ira) November 18, 2016
britney & tinashe ending homophobia once in for all #SlumberParty pic.twitter.com/OU8Zv0sXP6— ㅤㅤㅤ (@godneybjs) November 18, 2016
Britney is in video mode and Tinashe can barely contain herself. I’m living pic.twitter.com/2z7wWX49ji— Chris (@snookercrunk) November 18, 2016
Think you can handle it? Here's the video. Maybe don't watch it at work.
