Your Partner Is More Likely To Cheat On You Today Than Any Other Day – Here's Why

We're not saying you should be worried, but it might be worth keeping an eye on what your significant other gets up to today.
The 17th November is the day of the year that your partner is most likely to cheat on you, according to a website that facilitates affairs between married people.
Illicit Encounters, which claims to have more than a million UK users, has even dubbed today "Unfaithful Friday" based on the results of a survey of 500 members, according to the Evening Standard.
The married-dating site revealed it sees a 30% increase in activity in the week leading up to today, compared with other weeks in November and December.
Advertisement
A fifth of those cheating today will even spend the whole weekend together, the survey found. The most popular locations for winter weekends away being the Alps (18%), the Cotswold (15%), central London (13%), the Lake District (10%), Norway (8 per cent) and Austria (5%)
The reason for this spike in infidelity is the imminent arrival of Christmas, which leaves less time for an affair, according to Illicit Encounters.
With countless family get-togethers, Christmas parties and shopping to attend to before the big day, there's little time left for dirty weekends away or dinners with an illicit partner.
Poor little love rats, amirite?
Christian Grant, a spokesman for Illicit Encounters, said Unfaithful Friday and the days that succeed it, are "the last chance an adulterer has to sneak away with their mistress", the Mirror reported.
"In the weeks to come, they'll simply be overwhelmed with nativity plays, Christmas shopping, decorating and of course Christmas and New Year’s.
"Their kids will have time off from school, and their familial responsibilities will take priority."
Let's hope all time spent around their loved ones throws into sharp relief the impact their actions could have on their families.
No one wants to have to be Karen from Love, Actually at Christmas. Harrys everywhere, sort yourselves out.
Advertisement