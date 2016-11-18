Jennifer Lopez & Marc Anthony Kissed On-Stage Last Night, Because That's Totally What Exes Do

There's getting along with your ex, and then there's really getting along with your ex.
The Latin Grammys proved that Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony fall into the latter category. In a move that will rival that plunging Versace dress for sheer scene-stealing, Lopez planted a kiss on her ex-husband's lips after performing a duet with him to “Olvidame y Pega la Vuelta" at last night's ceremony.
Anthony, who was honoured as Person of the Year at the awards, performed a medley of hits before being joined by Lopez, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
"Marc is a living legend,” Lopez told the audience. "He is a magical and pure artist giving away classics that will stay forever. He will always be many things in my life."
Erm. Clearly. The singers, who are parents to 8-year-old twins Max and Emme, split in 2011 after seven years of marriage. Their divorce was finalised in 2014, and Anthony married model Shannon de Lima later that year. Shannon must be chill as hell.
The former couple are also teaming up for Lopez's upcoming Spanish-language album. Brace yourself for more awkward ex behaviour.
