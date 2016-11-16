The technique isn’t easy. I noticed my instructor’s brush produced flick-y sound effects that I can only imagine her decades of experience could bring about. I ended up swatting at my model’s face when I tried to mimic this light-handed stippling technique. Baby steps, baby steps. The take-home here really is that less is more. I can imagine my foundation lasting forever if I use this technique, because it’s all about working in the minimal amount of coverage in patient, feather-light layers and not a swipe more.



Every brush stroke, I’d hear a "tsk tsk" and a prompting to “pull back, pull back...less less...” I felt like I was stroking the molecules next to my model’s face and not actually touching her face. It’s incredibly frustrating for someone like me, who’s been raised to squirt out a dime-sized amount of foundation and smear or stipple all around the face until all features have been erased to be re-drawn on. I wanted to yell, “But nothing’s happening!” But my young karate-kid heart would soon learn why getting this exercise in precision and restraint was so important.



Normally, no-makeup makeup is reserved for those with already great skin, but this technique, when done correctly, is for those with less-than-perfect skin. For example, our models didn’t have the best skin. They weren’t your picture-perfect department-store demonstration models. They were younger women who were working as apprentice models at the academy, and they had skin typical of teens — including some acne, redness, rough texture, and oiliness. This made the technique all the more compelling when the end result revealed convincingly smooth, even skin. I was seriously amazed that acne could be covered so counterintuitively; in light layers instead of drenched in concealer and globs of foundation.



Many weeks later, when I attended a professional makeup workshop in Turkey, the (kinda tyrannical) instructor went around the room calling out people for wearing and not wearing makeup. I felt victorious AF when he pointed his foundation brush at me and said, “no makeup.” Love and blessings, Jung Saem Mool — I’m your disciple forever.