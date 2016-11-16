This rouses other women's ire.



"You're a chauvinistic pig. That's such an easy cop-out," Geri Halliwell says.



That's when the fashionista then known as Victoria "Posh" Adams snatches his sunglasses off his head, quipping, "It's not sunny. Stop trying to look cool."



The men seem truly baffled that these women, who did in fact wear cleavage- and midriff-baring costumes from time to time, would ever dare to refuse this request. Um, because they control their own bodies, perhaps? Also, they appear to have wanted a bit of authenticity to their schoolgirl characters.



"If there's a good reason to do it, we'll think about it," Mel B says, challenging him to come up with a better excuse than needing to feed male fantasies.



Halliwell questions the man's taste. "Have you not heard 'less is more,' anyway?" she asks. "At [your] age, you should know better by now, shouldn't you? You're in the advertising thing. What sort of example is that?"



The clip concludes with the ladies leaving the set, and Mel B getting in one last jab at the offending guy.



"And we especially thank you," she says. "He's the one who said, 'Can we have a bit of cleavage and midriff?' And we said, 'No.' Girl power!"



They won, as you can see.