While the expansion of mute tools is a nice addition, it doesn't actually do much to combat hate speech on Twitter. Muting lets you opt to ignore hateful tweets, which is the exact opposite of taking action. It's not a solution, just a way of distancing yourself from the issues.The more promising part of Twitter's announcement is a change in how users report issues. Now, when you report a tweet that violates the network's hateful conduct policy , you'll be able to specify whether that tweet directs hate towards a specific religion, gender, orientation, or race. In today's blog post about the updates, Twitter says this change "will improve our ability to process these reports, which helps reduce the burden on the person experiencing the abuse, and helps to strengthen a culture of collective support on Twitter."Whether Twitter will execute on this promise is the key question at stake here. Yes, a user can report a violation, but will the company take action in a timely, effective manner? The company said that it has "retrained support teams" to be better equipped to deal with issues as they arise. Nevertheless, a "culture of collective support" sounds more dreamy than it does realistic.Hopefully, that dream can become a reality. But for now, we're not holding our breath. Twitter will have to prove itself first.