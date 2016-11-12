glitter and holograms." itemprop="description"/>glitter and holograms."/>glitter and holograms."/>
The Internet Can't Handle These Hologram Lips

Erin Donnelly
Remember when a slash of Russian Red was considered a "bold lip"? Now, it's all about glitter and holograms.

Sigma's Lip Switch range of holographic lip gloss is the latest beauty buy to blow our minds. With just a few slicks, wearers can transform their mouths into talking lava lamps. Seriously, the effect is mesmerising.

But don't take our word for it. Read the comments posted by makeup artists and beauty fans on Instagram.
"I wanna cry, THESE ARE SO BEAUTIFUL," one person gushed in response to the above image.

"I'm dead," replied another.

Trust us, that's a good thing. Would you just take a look at these tricked-out pouts?
Your hand touching mine. This is how galaxies collide. 🌌 #lipswitch #sigma

A photo posted by Pamela Zambrano (@myy_legacy) on

