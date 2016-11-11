You Won't Believe How Beauty Bloggers Are Using Pizza Grease

Just discovered the best matte liquid lipstick remover EVER: pizza grease. 💄+🍕=😶 (@kelseystiegman) pic.twitter.com/zg3Rtv5gk8— Seventeen (@seventeen) November 7, 2016
The internet is a giver of many gifts: memes, kitten videos, and DIY beauty hacks galore. And with how-tos like curling your hair with Cheetos, the advice gets even more, shall we say, creative every day.
The latest beauty fix to make us stop mid-scroll? Removing your makeup with pizza grease. We couldn't make this stuff up if we tried, people.
The hack comes from Seventeen writer Kelsey Stiegman, who during a double-slice lunch of pepperoni pizza, discovered that the pie's grease made for a highly effective lipstick remover.
She did what any beauty professional would do and tested it against the big guns: Wet n Wild's MegaLast Matte Liquid Lipstick, a no-budge formula that Stiegman says, “could withstand an atomic bomb.” After coating her lips with the grease (we know, gross, but stick with us here), she lets it sit for a few minutes before easily wiping it off with a plain napkin.
And, yes, it does a pretty good job. But we know that for 99.9% of you, this is purely entertainment. For the .01% of you even considering tossing your micellar water, no, it's not harmful to rub your lips with pepperoni sweat (we checked), unless you get it on the skin around the lips, which could cause breakouts. “There’s a chance that it could [clog pores] because this is hot cooking oil, not cosmetic-grade grease or oil,” says dermatologist Jeannette Graf, MD.
What we're really taking away from all this? Put down the Domino's if you want your lip colour to last all night.
