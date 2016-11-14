At this point, it kind of seems like every actor in Hollywood is simply waiting for the right moment to reveal they also have a great voice. The latest star to prove she'd be an excellent addition to your karaoke party is Modern Family's Sarah Hyland.
The actress decided to show off her vocal chops with a cover of The Chainsmokers' "Closer." She performed the pared-down, mellow take on the song with the band Boyce Avenue.
Anyone who's followed Hyland's career closely knows she has a background in musical theatre. The 25-year-old appeared in the 1999 film adaptation of Annie and performed in a 2014 production of Hair, as E! News points out. But this marks her entry into the world of pop music.
Though her turn as a singer might surprise her fans, it's something Hyland has wanted to try for a long time, according to a caption she posted on Instagram. "Thank you so much @boyceavenue for asking me to collaborate with you guys," she wrote. "I've been dreaming of doing this since I was 19 years old!"
Now that she's realised her teenage dream, maybe she'll try to fit more singing opportunities into her career. It's about time for a Modern Family musical episode, right?
