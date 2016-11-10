This Mother-Daughter Matching Hair Is The Sweetest Thing You'll See Today

As the article explains, the women were each born with streaked hair — the result of poliosis, or lack of pigment in the hair shafts. It’s a look that 23-year-old mother Brianna Worthy wears proudly. While her own mane looks downright distinguished when worn down in loose waves, daughter MilliAnna’s tuft of white baby curls are among the cutest we’ve seen.



Still, Worthy says she has dealt with bullying over the years because, well, people suck. “I had several names such as skunk that kids would try to insult me with as a child,” Worthy tells the publication. “Sometimes it would bother me when I was younger, but I grew to end up really loving it in my hair and was confident that it was my own unique signature look.”



For her part, Worthy is working to ensure her daughter has a different experience by reinforcing the striped style as a point of pride. She tells Daily Mail, “I plan to raise my daughter knowing she is beautiful and special and to not listen to people's mean comments.”

